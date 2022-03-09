COLUMBIA - Gas price increases are impacting more than just road travel.
The Biden Administration announced its banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gas Buddy says national average diesel prices were $4.63 as of Monday and could even break the current record of $4.846 per gallon within two weeks.
The manager at Central Travel in Jefferson City said its affected airfare, cruises, and tours, both nationally and internationally.
"All of this is kind of just snowballing and continuing to increase everything at a much faster rate," Jackie Coakley said.
Coakley said she's seen a number of scenarios with clients because of price increases. She said some clients are choosing a road trip much closer to home, or booking one big trip instead of two.
"That makes a huge dent into their travel budget, just the transportation alone," she said.
One-mid Missouri resident dropped her daughter off at the Columbia Regional Airport for a flight to Chicago. She said it's a flight her family books often since her daughter goes to school in Chicago, and it cost more than three times as much this year.
"Last year, if we booked at the right time, we could book a flight for $79 from Columbia to Chicago," Charlene Eisterhold said. "But this year, it cost us $253."
There are also long term impacts of the oil, gas and coal ban. MU professor of honors microeconomics and PhD student Tabitha Juneau said fuel is determined on the world market of oil; so when demand shifted, prices rose. Now that Russian oil is removed from the supply, she said it's another direct price impact that will need long-term solutions.
"We can't increase oil production over night," Juneau said. "We can drill a well, but that might take a year to do."
For people traveling nationally or internationally, Coakley said it's best to look at your plans as a "wait and see situation." This means planning as much as possible in advance, and making the safest decisions based on the newest information.
"People sometimes think if this is going on now, it'll look this way in September," she said. "By September, the whole world will look different than it does now."
Although Eisterhold said she might hold off on booking vacations, she said a visit from her daughter is worth the cost.
"Time is pretty valuable when you don't have a lot of time to visit," she said.