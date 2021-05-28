MOBERLY - The cost of gas is expected to eat the travel budget for people hitting the road during Memorial Day weekend.
The gas price at a local gas station in Moberly was $2.71 per gallon. According to AAA, travelers have not seen gas prices this high for a Memorial Day weekend since 2014.
A customer at the station, Sandy Dunbar, said she does not know if vacations are possible during Memorial Day weekend and over the summer.
“The price of gas just keeps going up, and I don’t understand how people can afford to go on vacations,” Dunbar said. “Vacations are just out of the question.”
Dunbar also said she doesn’t feel it’s fair for Missourians to see gas prices this high.
“We live in Missouri, just a little town with people trying to make ends meet, and we’re not able to do it," she said.
Another customer, Mitzi Ramsey, said she used to be able to fill her gas tank for $30 to $40. Now it costs her $55 for the same amount of gas.
“I can’t even fill up my car anymore," she said.
Travelers are cautioning others to better budget the cost of gas into their travel expenses.