COLUMBIA - The average gas prices in Mid-Missouri are higher than they are in surrounding areas.
AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says that the disparity in prices is not uncommon.
“Local gas stations get their finished gasoline product from gasoline terminals,” Chabarria said. “The majority of these are concentrated in Kansas City and St. Louis area, where there is higher demand than other parts of the state."
Jefferson City and Columbia have the highest prices in the state. Columbia is currently sitting at $4.36, while Jefferson City remains two cents higher.
The average prices in Kansas City and St. Louis are $4.04 and $4.29 respectively. Joplin currently has the lowest average gas price in the state, sitting at $3.95. This number is 41 cents lower than the average gas price in Columbia.
"With Columbia and Jefferson City being smack dab in the middle of the state," Chabarria said, "it is typical that these cities will be above the statewide average.”
The Missouri Farmers Association (MFA) is the largest distributor of gasoline in Mid-Missouri.
In a statement provided by Public Relations Specialist Adam Buckallew, MFA Oil told KOMU that while the crude oil market makes up about 50% of fuel prices, they can vary by market due to a number of factors. These factors include wholesale costs, state and federal taxes, transportation costs, and the brand of fuel sold and competition.
Another reason that prices vary by market is that different markets are a different distance from suppliers. Markets far from suppliers tend to have higher gas prices.
Generally, the price for a gallon of gas has gone down recently and Missourians have benefited greatly. According to AAA, the average price in Missouri as of Wednesday is $4.17 per gallon. This number is down 50 cents from a month ago, a noticeable improvement.