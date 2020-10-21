JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was notified Tuesday evening that the Hazelwood (MO) Police Department had located a suspect of last Wednesday's gas station shooting.
Xavies Parks, 25, was taken into custody without incident.
Parks returned to Jefferson City and was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg suffered during the BreakTime shooting.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the JCPD at 573-634-6400, Crime Stoppers at 573-659-TIPS (8177) or http://www.jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.