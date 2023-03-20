GASCONADE COUNTY - A fatal crash killed one man Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Markus Eldringhoff, 20, of Berger, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima south on Route J around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he crossed into the northbound lanes, according to a MSHP crash report. Eldringhoff tried to move back into the southbound lanes but ran off the right side of the road. Eldringhoff then hit a fence and a tree, the report said.
Gasconade County Coroner Jeff Arnold pronounced Eldringhoff dead at the scene around 2:30 a.m.
Eldringhoff was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MSHP. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.