GASCONADE — A Bland, Missouri, man was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor Tuesday after a narcotics search warrant was served at a residence.
David J. Thomas is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) executed the drug-related search warrant in the 4300 block of Highway B, according to a Facebook post by the office.
Deputies said they seized approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 11 firearms.
After the search, Thomas and a woman were taken into custody. The woman was released after booking, the sheriff's office said.
Thomas was taken to the Osage County Jail with a $15,000 bond. Online records show he had an arraignment Wednesday morning.