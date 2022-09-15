GASCONADE COUNTY — A crash has left two women dead at the intersection of Missouri Routes 19 and 100.

The incident occurred at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday morning. Cynthia Wolf, 61, was driving eastbound on Route 100 with her mother Anita Wolf, 79.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cynthia missed a stop sign and struck a bluff, totalling the vehicle.

Neither Anita nor Cynthia was wearing a seatbelt, and both women were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is Troop F's sixth and seventh fatalities of September.

