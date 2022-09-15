GASCONADE COUNTY — A crash left two women dead Tuesday morning at the intersection of Missouri Routes 19 and 100.
The incident occurred at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday morning. Cynthia Wolf, 61, was driving eastbound on Route 100 with her mother Anita Wolf, 79.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cynthia Wolf missed a stop sign before striking a bluff and totaling the vehicle.
Anita and Cynthia Wolf were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.
This is Troop F's sixth and seventh fatalities for September.