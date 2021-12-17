OWENSVILLE − Multiple school districts across mid-Missouri took precautions Friday after TikTok videos of people warning of anonymous bomb threats that targeted schools went viral.
TikTok said Friday it has not found any videos directly promoting bomb threats in schools but did find videos discussing the rumor and warning others to stay safe.
Districts in mid-Missouri heightened security measures for the day, but one district decided to close school entirely.
Gasconade County R-II Superintendent Jeri Hardy told KOMU 8 that the district first became aware of the TikTok trend on Wednesday through the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Courage to Report tip program.
On Thursday, through the same program, the district became aware of shooting threats written on bathroom stalls at Owensville High School. Hardy said three threats were found in just a few hours, and the district then notified state and local law enforcement to step in.
“As a school administrator we have to take all threats seriously. We have an obligation to protect our most vulnerable population in our children, but also our staff members," Hardy said.
Hardy said students took photos of the threats and passed them around on Snapchat.
"That outlet [Snapchat] gave a lot of our community what was going on in the school district," she said.
By 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the whole district would close on Friday.
"Our office will take every threat seriously and students/non-students will face possible legal consequences for making threats," the sheriff's office said.
Hardy said the district put its pre-COVID measures back in place. This means no classroom doors should remain open, students must sign out and more law enforcement on campus.
"We all have an obligation, if we see something, we have to say something," Hardy said.
While Gasconade County schools closed, Columbia Public Schools said it had not received any specific threats and held in-person classes Friday.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said an email was sent to staff and families Friday morning. The district asked families to discuss with their children about not sharing rumors or making false claims on social media, but rather report any instances to the school, law enforcement or a trusted adult.
Danielle Johnson has children in primary, middle and high school at CPS. She also teaches within the district.
She said she rarely lives in fear of something like this happening as it would be hard to function if she did.
"But in this case, it really seemed like someone yelled fire in a crowded theater. And then because of social media, that that yelling of fire got broadcasted across the nation, right," Johnson said.
She said moving forward, students and children need to know that adults are there to protect them if they come forward with any information, and not to worry about having "tattled."
On the other hand, one Van-Far R1 parent said their children's school district hasn't made a formal statement.
Ryan Kirn said he and his wife are concerned that the school district has not reached out.
"We had to find out through another friend in a different state, about the situation, before it was even addressed in our area," Kirn said.
Kirn said he wishes communication was better. Although he did send his kids to school, he said he knew of other families in the district that did not.
He said he and his wife addressed the situation with their kids Friday morning, but even with reassurance, their youngest (nine) was "petrified."
