COLUMBIA - A street corner on the western edge of downtown Columbia is getting a fresh new look.
The Downtown Community Improvement District held a groundbreaking ceremony for Gateway Plaza Friday morning at the southeast corner of Broadway and Providence Road. The ceremony was postponed from Monday because of rain.
Deb Sheals, the CID Gateways committee chair, was happy with the socially-distanced public turnout for the groundbreaking.
“We officially got some concrete evidence of 12 years of planning,” Sheals said.
Gateway Plaza will include a sculpture that spells out the word “Columbia,” which will face Providence Road. Sheals said the Plaza will help visitors better understand where they are relative to downtown Columbia.
“Probably anybody that lives in Columbia has tried to direct folks off I-70, and you could drive right down Providence and not know you're at downtown,” Sheals said. “So that will change, that will help mark downtown.”
Sheals acknowledged that Gateway Plaza would be funded with money that the CID has set aside for the last several years specifically for the project, and that the City of Columbia was not contributing any payments.
“We are not taking away from trash collection or fixing city streets to do something like this,” Sheals said. “This is what the CID was established to do.”
The CID also worked with CoMo 200, the Bicentennial commission for the city, and have discussed funding with their community partners
The location for Gateway Plaza was also of great interest to the CID.
“This is a major gateway to downtown, it's really the center of Columbia,” Sheals said. "This isn't the prettiest corner in town right now. I think it'll be a striking difference."
The plaza is scheduled to be complete in June, while the Columbia word mark sculpture will be installed in the early fall.