COLUMBIA- When the Gateway Plaza broke ground in January, it was expected to be complete by June, along with a Columbia sculpture coming in the fall.
After several setbacks and challenges, the Plaza and sculpture remain on schedule.
The Plaza construction site is located on Providence Road and Broadway Boulevard and sits right on top of a part of the Flat Branch Creek.
"There is some pretty elaborate engineering that had to be done to get it stable enough to put a million dollar sculpture on top of it," Gateway Committee Chair Debbie Sheals said.
According to Sheals, helical piers in the ground will help support the sculpture.
Soil tests led to the discovery of undesirable material under the foundation of the Plaza.
"It didn't put us behind by any means, it's just another category in the budget that we had to use," CID Executive Director Nickie Davis said.
There have been no changes to the structural components above ground.
"The only changes that we've made for the structural issues are all underground, so it's going to look like just as we expected it too," Sheals said.
Work will continue on the Plaza and sculpture throughout the summer with hopes of no more setbacks.
"They feel like they've gotten the big surprises out of the way with soil types and whatever they found underground," Sheals said. "I'm really excited, this is going to be a major landmark for downtown."