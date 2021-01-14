COLUMBIA- A new plaza is on the way in downtown Columbia, and some business owners in The District are concerned.
"I don't think I'm going to be impressed, because we are losing our parking lot in this process," Gwen Froeschner Hart, attorney at Shurtleff Froeschner Harris LLC, said.
The Gateway Plaza construction will begin Jan. 25. The plaza will consist of groundworking, landscaping and a large sculpture that spells out COLUMBIA. The "O" of the word will be an eight-foot globe made up of significant dates and phrases that describe Columbia.
"We wanted to put it at kind of the entrance to downtown," Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said.
The project will cut Hart's parking spaces from nearly a dozen to only a couple.
"There is a parking lot across the street," Hart said. "If [customers] could use that parking lot, they would have to go all the way to the corner of Providence and Broadway to the light, come across to cross the Broadway, then down the street to the entrance to the handicap."
The city is also working on an expansion of Flat Branch's parking lot that Davis believes will serve nearby businesses, like Hart's.
"I think that there's enough on street parking in that area that we're not too concerned about it," Davis said.
Hart said once the project is complete, the only nearby parking is an alley that doesn't have room for drivers to turn around.
"Parking downtown is a major problem anyway," Hart said. "We in Columbia real estate are going to lose a substantial amount of parking places to this project."
The green space is expected to be completed this summer, with the sculpture being installed in the fall.
While the CID has set aside funds for eight years for this project, there will be sponsorship opportunities for the individual letters of "Columbia." Visit the CID website for more information.
The Gateway Plaza groundbreaking will be held on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. In-person seating will be limited, but there will be a livestream on Facebook.