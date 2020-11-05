JEFFERSON CITY - On October 21, Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session to discuss a supplemental budget regarding the more than $1 billion dollars in CARES Act funding the state still has to distribute.
Missouri was allotted $3 billion in federal CARES Act funding and has spent around $1.9 billion.
The special session is set to start at noon on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The supplemental budget includes funding for homelessness prevention, job training grants and School Nutrition Services Program, among other things.
Rep. Chuck Bayse, R-Rocheport, said he hopes the federal funding benefits other programs as well.
"I'm hoping to address some of the needs of maybe our nursing home facilities that receive some state funding," he said.
This is the second special session Gov. Parson has called this year. The first one dealt with crime legislation.
Bayse said he doesn't expect this second special session to last very long.