COLUMBIA - Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless is delivering the socks they collected this winter Tuesday morning.
The organization raised a total of 4,578 pairs of socks, which includes 1,808 men's socks, 1,289 women's socks and 1,481 children and infant socks.
This year's total number of socks donated beat out last year's total of 3,000.
They also collected used socks which brings the total closer to 5,000 . Used socks were not factored into the total of 4,578 pairs of socks.
The socks will be donated on Tuesday, Dec. 22 between Welcome Home and Center of Hope in Columbia.