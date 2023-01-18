COLUMBIA - An increased police presence was seen at Gentry Middle School Wednesday after an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the school community.
Principal Josh Johnson sent an email to Gentry families and said administration does not believe it is a credible threat, but wanted to make sure parents and guardians were aware of the incident. He did not elaborate on the content of the threat.
Johnson said the incident is being investigated by school staff, district safety and security, and local law enforcement.
"We treat all threats, real or rumor, seriously," he said.
Some students have continued to spread rumors, Johnson said, escalating the situation on social media.
"We are asking for your assistance in this regard," Johnson wrote. "Please take a moment to talk to your children about the negative outcomes that can result form spreading rumors among their peers."
Some students reported the threat to staff and administration, which is "exactly what we want our students to do," Johnson said.
"If they hear something or see something we want them to report it to an adult, and not spread the initial post," he said.
Johnson warned that making a threat or spreading rumors about a threat has serious consequences.
"At the very least, it disrupts the learning environment for the students and consumes school and district resources," Johnson said.
Gentry will have additional safety and security resources available, as well as counselors. Students are able to be picked up on an excused absence, according to a Gentry parent.