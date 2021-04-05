ROCHEPORT - As crews prepare to create a new Rocheport bridge on Interstate 70, the Missouri Department of Transportation is collecting soil samples and rock characteristics from the land below.
This data will help the plan designs of the new bridge.
This will close the westbound driving lane from Route BB to a mile west of the bridge.
The closure will take place Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, April 11 at 6 a.m.
If the work is unable to be completed due to weather or other circumstances it will shift to the following weekend.
Drivers should expect delays, slow down, and use caution through the work zone.