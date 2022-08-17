Geologists surveying sinkhole in Sunrise Beach

SUNRISE BEACH − Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business.
The sinkhole opened around 10 a.m. near the Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping business.
“We’re going to be putting up construction fencing around the area and covering the hole. MoDOT is going to be taking a look at it and figuring out what their next course of action is,” Emergency Management Director Sam Henley told KY3.
The Missouri Department of Transportation determined the hole is 18 feet deep on the shallow side and 24 feet deep at its deepest point.
Crews shut down one lane of State Highway TT to excavate the site and fill it with rock to stabilize the area. They will then use technology to get a better picture and determine if further action will be needed, according to the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
“It is a very large sinkhole. We want people to stay clear of the area. We understand that Highway TT is a very, very big thoroughfare for the area,” Director Henley said.
The landscaping business will stay open throughout the process.