Geomagnetic storm could cause Northern Lights to be visible this weekend

COLUMBIA - A geomagnetic storm is expected to cause the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, to be visible as far south as Oregon and Illinois this weekend, pending on the weather.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued the storm watch for Saturday and Sunday following a solar flare eruption on Thursday.
A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for October 30. Visit https://t.co/DeCEKjoqF6 for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/XMG4EZEbcu— NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 29, 2021
The Northern Lights are typically only visible in the northern most parts of the United States, such as Maine, northern Michigan and upstate New York. However, due to the severity of the storm, we are expected to see the lights stretch further south.
University of Missouri assistant professor in astronomy Yicheng Guo said this opportunity doesn't come around often for Missourians.
"I've never had the chance to see the Northern Lights so I'm really hoping for clear skies on Saturday night," Guo said.
The storm has been categorized as a G3 or "strong" storm by the NOAA. The scale ranges from G1 or a "minor" storm, all the way to G5, or an extreme storm, according the NOAA website.
Guo also provided some of his own tips for having the best chance at seeing the rare occurrence for mid-Missourians.
"Tomorrow [Saturday] night, maybe just after sunset, find a place that you can see the north without blocking the open space, and if it appears, the Northern Lights, most of the time, will be like a curtain from the east to the west. So just make sure you're looking to the north."
The storms could also cause voltage irregularities and false alarms on some protection devices in areas affected, the NOAA said.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute Aurora forecast is updated every 30 minutes.