HERMANN – Among the rolling hills of Missouri’s wine country is a place where Christmas traditions have a unique meaning.
The town of Hermann’s deep-rooted holiday history instills a sense of pride in its residents and draws visitors from across the country.
“The German traditions that we have here in Hermann, those are still going on in Germany today,” said Tammy Bruckerhoff, the town’s tourism and economic development director.
Founded in 1837 by German settlers, Hermann is home to many European traditions. One of these traditions is the Christkindlmarkt. This season, Stone Hill Winery celebrated its 30th year hosting the market.
“Hermann is steeped in German tradition,” Steve Brown, a tour guide at Stone Hill, said. “The Christkindlmarkt just happens to be one of those aspects that kind of perpetuates the German tradition here.”
Visitors and vendors attend the market to buy and sell items, many of which are handmade and have holiday significance.
“I make springerle cookie molds,” Letha Misener, a vendor at the market, said.
Springerle cookies are German shortbread treats traditionally made at Christmas time. Misener makes and sells copies of original wooden molds, some of them dating back to the 1600s.
“The cookies are actually a meringue cookie. There’s a lot of egg in them,” Misener said. “That stiff meringue helps keep the imprint, so you get a very detailed cookie.”
Misener said these cookies have become a big part of her life.
“It’s a family history, a family tradition,” Misener said. “It’s a beautiful art.”
When it comes to tradition, Misener said making these cookies symbolize focusing on the positive moments in life.
“We don’t have enough pleasant, good things that we focus on,” she said. “These are happy, good memories, and they’re beautiful memories.”
Sharing those memories is what Misener says she looks forward to when coming to the market.
“That’s what I like doing,” she said. “I like meeting people and hearing their stories.”
Norma Wottlin has been coming to Hermann’s Christkindlmarkt from Texas to sell her products for 16 years.
“We always come here at Christmas,” Wottlin said. “We make our lotion bars, we make loofah soaps, we make Christmas teas and different things like that.”
Wottlin said she has noticed how popular Hermann has become as a destination for people from all over.
“People want to come to Hermann. Who wouldn’t?” Wottlin said. “It’s a nice community, people are friendly. What more could you ask for?”
One of these people is John Schmieder.
“What I love about Hermann is that everywhere I go, it’s a 20-minute conversation,” he said. “Everywhere you go is someone that’s a friend.”
Shmieder is a part-time Hermann resident who owns a weekend home and visits with friends and family a few times a month.
“Hermann is a happy place for us,” he said. “We come back to this market every year.”
For anyone considering visiting Hermann for the holidays, Schmieder has some simple words of advice:
“You’ll love it.”
Watch KOMU 8's holiday special "Stories of the Season" Christmas Eve at 8:30 a.m. and Christmas Day at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.