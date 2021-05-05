COLUMBIA - The District Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) is sharing $4,000 in gift cards from the COVID-19 Relief Gift Card Program.
The gift cards are hidden around the Columbia community. The gift cards are a portion of the $20,000 The District set aside for COVID-19 relief. CID purchased the gift cards are participating businesses within CID boundaries and hid them around Columbia.
For Small Business Week, CID created three different scavenger hunts in Columbia. Hints will be announced on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. One scavenger hunt will be in collaboration with the upcoming True/False film festival and the other two will be in CID boundaries.
The scavenger hunts will go through Sunday and are subject to change depending on the weather.