COLUMBIA - Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland hosted a "STEM Travelers" event at the Armory Sports Center gym in downtown Columbia Saturday.
The event featured several activities for girl scouts to participate in while "traveling" around the world.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. In the last decade, introducing girls to careers in STEM has been a top priority of the Girl Scouts of America.
The event was setup so that every activity was located on a different "continent." In order to move to the next continent, the scouts needed to accomplish some sort of engineering task to get one step closer to the grand prize.
The team to accomplish all their tasks first would be named the winner, but organizers made sure to encourage all scouts to have fun and not get caught up in trying to win.
"We come up with ideas [for events] about a year ahead, and then we take the year to put it together," council Program Specialist Peyton Davis said. "I take on about 20 to 30 events a year, so its really a heavy work-load, but I have a lot of creative people and we make it work!"
One activity at Saturday's event that quickly became a favorite with scouts and parents was the egg drop. The activity had the scouts think of ways to best protect a single egg from a drop off the top of a ladder.
With the event now in the rear-view mirror, Davis says she hopes the girl scouts learn how to be resilient after Saturday.
"I hope that the girls learn that being an engineer, or a scientist or being a women in STEM is all about failing," Davis said. "That's just what it is in science. You have to fail, pick yourself up and try again."
Another STEM-themed event, a "STEM & Sweets Overnight" will be happening November 18th, for those interested in getting involved with girl scouting.