COLUMBIA- After a long night of rain, the Heart of Missouri Girls On The Run held their Spring 2022 5K run this morning.
The 5K race is a non-competitive event that was started to help young girls with self-confidence while also building connections and leadership skills.
Community members, people outside the program, started off the race while girls within the program got together with their running buddies and set of to complete the event.
The events director, Cheryl Unterschutz, describes what important skills she hopes the girls will keep with them.
"The whole point of this is to build self confidence in girls, to teach them necessary life skills, to help them learn how to navigate difficult situations," Unterschutz said. "It's intended to give them the skills to listen to others, have compassion and empathy."
Unterschutz also described how even though it's important for the girls to not only learn to build themselves up, but that it's also important to teach them how to build up each other.
"It's about believing in yourself, it's about caring about yourself, but also learning to believe in and care about other people," Unterschutz said.