COLUMBIA - Giving Tuesday, an annual online fundraiser run by CoMoGives, began Tuesday. The fundraiser supports 153 nonprofits in Columbia and the surrounding area.
CoMoGives has a leaderboard that tracks total donations, with a goal of raising $2 million. While some nonprofits have already received tens of thousands of dollars, some less popular nonprofits have yet to receive a single donation.
Hope Sickmeier is the garden educator of the Southern Boone Learning Garden, a nonprofit teaching kids in the Southern Boone School District how to grow and eat new foods. She said Giving Tuesday makes a huge difference on smaller nonprofits.
"Giving Tuesday, especially for us, is that opportunity to get the word out there," Sickmeier said.
Lyra Noce works as an aide in the garden and assists in teaching the children. She said any funds from Giving Tuesday can directly benefit the garden's education.
"The funds that we raise from Giving Tuesday go right back into the garden," Noce said. "It absolutely is a big deal. It absolutely is very impactful for these community organizations and these nonprofits."
Noce said the garden has received a couple thousand dollars in previous years, and this year's goal is $5,000. She said any extra funds would go toward adding new features to the garden and working to potentially getting some of the garden's food in the school's cafeteria.
For the garden, Giving Tuesday represents a chance to increase awareness about the organization, but some groups see the day as a necessity.
Rick Oberle is the pastor at Columbia United Church of Christ. His church works through community outreach throughout the year, which builds up a gradual deficit. Oberle says the end of the year represents a crucial time to catch up with the budget.
"About 25% of our giving comes through the month of December," Oberle said. "So all year we are operating on a deficit until December hits, and then we catch up."
Last year, the church set a goal of $25,000, which they reached. They've kept the same goal this year.
"The impact of Giving Tuesday is greater than some of the larger organizations that have a multi-million dollar budget," Oberle said.
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri (CFCM) started this campaign in 2013. In 2021, the goal was to raise $1.25 million. They surpassed their goal and raised over $1.8 million, which went to 148 different organizations.
The CoMoGives campaign will continue through the end of December.