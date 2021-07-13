BOONE COUNTY − A Glasgow woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday following a deadly 2020 hit-and-run.
Amy Rievley, 36, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in a death. She was sentenced to 15 years for the manslaughter charge and 3 years for the leaving the scene of an accident charge, according to online records. The two sentences will be served consecutively.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Rievley was originally arrested for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident after she hit a pedestrian in Centralia on June 16, 2020.
The victim was identified as 74-year-old Sharon Uebinger, who had been walking her dog when she was hit, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Rievley was driving east on Lakeview Street when she went off the right side off the road and hit Uebinger. After Uebinger was hit, Rievley made a U-turn on the road and left the scene, according to the crash report.
KOMU 8 spoke to a friend of Uebinger's last June. Dave Benish told KOMU that she was an avid gardener, reader and Mizzou fan.
"I think that the world will be a poorer place for having lost her," Benish said.