MEXICO - An ongoing global flower shortage is affecting multiple florists throughout the country, including one in Mexico.
Blossoms and Blooms Florist and Gifts has been struggling with getting all of the products they've needed over the last two years, since the pandemic began.
The store is one of the only florists in Mexico and much of their businesses comes from holidays such as Mother's Day and Valentine's Day.
Owner of Blossoms and Blooms, Michelle Schafer, said she had to place her orders for Mother's Day during the Valentine's Day season because of the shortage.
She says one of the hardest parts of shortage is the possibility of not getting what the customers want.
"It affects us getting product that people are asking for," Schafer said. "So sometimes we have to do some substitutions [plants] with the same value, a little bit greater value."
She added that the shortage has gone on longer than she had expected.
"We didn't think it will go on quite this long to start with," Schafer said. "The growers are trying to keep up as much as they can. When ports get shut down and shipping gets, you know, slower and stuff, that affects us getting flowers. So sometimes we get them and they're not any good."
Michelle's daughter Ashley Schafer, who is a manager at the shop, said spring colors are ones that are hard to find for Mother's Day.
"The shortages for Mother's Day was a lot of your spring colors, your purples, your pinks, yellows, things like that, because they're in such high demand, and the growers can't keep up with it," Ashley Schafer said. "People are wanting a lot of the tulips, the iris, we've had a lot of Rose orders this year, which is a little bit different from what we typically see."
She added that some stores may see less shortages based on their location on routes.
"Whether they're using a different distributor, or they have the same distributor, it's all supply and demand," Ashley Schafer said. "So should they have called ahead of time and ordered, you know, enough white carnations, then there wasn't enough left for the rest of the route, or, you know, they have multiple avenues to get their flowers, they may also be getting them direct from the farms."
One customer, Joanne Nelson, said the availability of different flowers can change by the season and even by the week.
"It's been a struggle for everybody, even as a customer to come in and say, 'Oh, well, last year, I got these and they were available.' And now maybe they're not available, or maybe they're twice the price or something that we thought they would be," Nelson said.
She said in times like these, it may have to be one preference over the other.
"In these days, you just have to be flexible and appreciate the staff and their expertise on okay, we don't have 12 of those green roses," Nelson said. "But here's what we have. Do you really want green? Or do you really want roses?"
The Schafer's asked for patience and flexibility from their customers while many flowers are still in a shortage.
KOMU contacted many different florists in Mid-Missouri, but Blossoms and Blooms florists was one of the only ones experiencing a shortage.