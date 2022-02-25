JEFFERSON CITY — The National Corn Growers Association, headquartered in Missouri, released a podcast on Friday discussing the intersection of food and national security.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has jeopardized the livelihood of Ukrainian farmers, who are a leading exporter for wheat and corn.
"The good news is we are food secure here in Missouri," said Bradley Schad, CEO of the Missouri Corn Growers Association. "But, financially, it will definitely have far-reaching impacts across the globe when you consider all the imports we use from that region."
Around 16% of the world's corn supply is produced by Ukraine, according to the Missouri Corn Growers Association. That corn feeds people, livestock and can produce energy.
"This [war] will most definitely have a huge impact on Missourians going forward, if it prolongs, because if you take 16% of the corn out of the market, it will truly affect where people are getting their food and how food secure we can be," said Schad.
The depth of the war's impact on global food security will depend on its timeline and if a mutual resolution will ever be reached.