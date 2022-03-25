THOMPSON — Some consumers frustrated by global and statewide supply shortages have become reliant on local options for their needs.
The new market opportunity has created business for Darrell Taylor, who is a woodworker, craftsman, artisan, mechanic and farmer in Thompson.
"They're so accustomed to just being able to go on the internet and order these things from these bulk warehouses and get it shipped in," Taylor said about consumers.
Shortages and delays are hurdles for people adjusting to a market still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, a European war.
"Let's face it, people are still waiting on products coming from ships being parked in the Pacific Ocean, can't unload," Taylor said. "So now people are looking for sources here locally, and it's been great for us."
Taylor's handiness is nothing new – he said he's been tinkering all his life. But the pandemic has underscored the importance of innovation and craftiness.
"I think that's what's really happened in the pandemic, is it's helping a lot of us pull more out of ourselves," he said.
Although the global market isn't healed, Taylor believes there's economic lessons Missourians can use for life in the new normal.
"It has a changed a lot of each one of us, I believe," he said. "To be more skillful and to stop relying on these outside sources."