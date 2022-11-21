Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn

COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday.
The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then travels north along the Rangeline Street corridor.
Beginning Monday, the bus will depart from its path up Rangeline Street to travel east along the Business Loop. From there, it will turn left onto Bowling Street and enter the parking lot of the Ashely Street Center. It will then return to Rangeline Street to finish the path.
The orange route bus will then return to the Wabash Bus Station in order to maintain a route time of 40 minutes. Therefore, the bus will only visit stops along Park Avenue and North Fifth Street and the four remaining stops along Wilkes Boulevard once, instead of twice.
Room at the Inn will open in the old VFW Post #280, located at 1509 Ashley Street, on Monday, after the city agreed to purchase the building as a temporary winter shelter. The permanent location will help prevent the moving around the organization had to do last year.
To sign up to receive text, email or voice announcements concerning high-priority changes to regular bus service in the future, visit Alerts.CoMo.gov or download the Go COMO app.