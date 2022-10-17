COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday.

The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.

The buses on the black, green and gold routes will depart Wabash Bus Station at noon and complete the full route. Their bus designations will change to red, orange, and blue once they return to Wabash Bus Station at 12:45 p.m.

As it does each game day, Go COMO will provide free transportation from local hotels and the downtown area to the football game, which starts at 3 p.m. Game day routes and more information are available here.