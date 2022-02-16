Go COMO bus service prepares for winter weather

COLUMBIA - Go COMO bus service will have a delayed start Thursday in preparation for forecasted winter weather coming into Columbia Thursday morning. Buses will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Go COMO updates its Twitter page and the Go COMO app with its status.
The Go COMO bus service is under the Columbia Public Works umbrella, meaning the transit will be one of the first departments to know if road conditions are safe.
"We will continue to monitor conditions, and at this point, we feel it is best to just have a delayed start at 10 a.m. and keep it full-service at that time," Columbia Public Works public information specialist John Ogan said.
Ogan explained the delayed start for weather is to help bus drivers make it in to work.
"So that will give the drivers a little additional time to make it in... I believe safety is our only concern when establishing a set time," Ogan said.
As of now, GoCOMO plans to operate the buses at full service on Thursday, but they could change to alternating route service.
"There are options in terms of just, either having full-service or not having service," Ogan explained. "We could run alternating service where, for example, one route would do its route and then once it returns to the bus station then it would go and do another route so we would do alternating routes in that way."
For operating the buses in winter weather, Ogan explained it is important to check the live map of the buses on the Go COMO app.
"That is going to be a good resource for people so they don't have to stand at the bus stop for so long waiting for the bus," Ogan said.
Columbia reisdent Jon Beene uses the buses every day they run [Monday through Saturday] and said he hopes they run Thursday.
"When they do run [the buses], it is definitely beneficial to have as apposed to walking, you know, clear across town or downtown," Beene said.
If the buses don't run, Beene said he tries to get a ride wherever he needs to go. When he can't find a ride, he resorts to walking, but he has to plan accordingly.
"Plan ahead. Like I said, if I got to get somewhere and it is taking a certain amount of time to get there, you know, without public transportation I have to plan ahead for that... it's a 45-minute walk for me to get to work," Beene said.
Ogan emphasized that if they cancel the bus service due to the weather then it is not safe to be driving based on the conditions.