COLUMBIA - The Go COMO bus route will see changes Friday, due to a shortage of available operators, according to the city of Columbia. The bus service will combine several routes on Friday only, though.
The bus service will resume normal operations on Saturday and weekday fixed routes will resume Monday, according to a news release.
The Go COMO bus service requests riders view the below schedule for changes that may affect their rides:
- 6:20 a.m. - Green route will do initial pickups along its partial route
- 6:26 a.m. - Gold route will do initial pickups along its partial route starting
- 6:30 a.m. - Black route will do initial pickups along its partial route starting
Each of these three buses will arrive at Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m., when they will change designations to red, blue and orange, respectively.
- 6:45 a.m. - red, blue, and orange routes will depart Wabash Bus Station
- 7:25 a.m. - After completing their routes, they will return to Wabash Bus Station, when they will change their designations back to green, gold and black
- 6:40 p.m. - Buses will continue to alternate designations in this way for the remainder of the day and will conclude service
According to the release, the bus combined routes schedule can be found here at the close of bus operations on Thursday. The schedule can also be found on the Go COMO app.