COLUMBIA − Missouri football is just over 24 hours from kicking off the 2023 season, and that means Columbia will be flooded with black and gold Thursday.

Getting around downtown and near Memorial Stadium could be hectic, so Columbia's public transit system, Go COMO, will offer free shuttles to fans.

John Ogan, spokesperson for Columbia Public Works, believes the shuttle services enhance the overall experience for those attending the game.

"We've been doing it for years. This will be the first game of the season, so the first time were running the shuttles," Ogan said. "They're there to eliminate traffic congestion and help people save money and be able to ride the buses from the downtown area and from their hotels."

Go COMO will run six routes that will pick up fans from the downtown area, as well as hotels and bars: two downtown routes, two east hotel routes, one west hotel route and one south hotel route.

Pick up will start around 4:30 p.m., and shuttles will drop off fans at the roundabout at Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive.

There will be one return departure 30 minutes after the end of the game from same roundabout.

Parking is also available at all six city parking garages. The garages charge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the first hour free.

Go COMO will run the shuttle service for all home games this season, according to Ogan.

Buses can be tracked via the Go COMO app, and a full schedule for Thursday's pick-up times can be found on the transit service's website.