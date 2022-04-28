COLUMBIA - Due to a temporary driver shortage on the morning of Friday, April 29, some changes will be required for four Go COMO bus routes.
The black and orange routes, as well as the red and green routes, will alternate with each other starting at the beginning of the day.
The changes are expected to continue until early afternoon and will be done similar to the way in which the routes alternate on Saturdays.
At 6:25 a.m., the bus following the black route will begin normally at the Green Meadow Road and Carter Lane stop and will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m.
It will then change designation to the orange route, departing the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m.
The black and orange routes will continue to alternate with each other until the afternoon.
At 6:25 a.m., the bus following the green route will begin normally at the Conley Road and Trimble Road stop and will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m.
It will then change designation to the red route, departing the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m.
The green and red routes will continue to alternate with each other until the afternoon.
An announcement will be made in the early afternoon in the Go COMO app and on social media when all four routes return to normal.
The blue and gold routes will be unaffected.