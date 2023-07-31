COLUMBIA — Go COMO will begin route combining on all fixed route buses beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The new routes that will combine red and green routes, gold and blue routes, and orange and black routes. Go COMO will not remove any stops from service, but buses will visit the normal stops less frequently, at 90-minute intervals instead of 45-minute intervals.
Buses will serve these routes until staffing levels improve, according to the city. In May, the city said Go COMO was down 11 full-time drivers.
Go COMO warns that the combination will impact public transit to work, school and medical facilities. For maps and details, visit the city's website.