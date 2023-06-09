COLUMBIA − Go COMO will combine its fixed routes Monday due to a shortage of available drivers, the city announced in a press release Friday.
The combination of routes will only last one day, and buses will return to normal service on Tuesday.
The green route will do its initial pickup along its partial route at 6:20 a.m. The gold route will start at 6:26 a.m., and the black route will start at 6:30 a.m. All three routes will arrive at the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m., when they change their designations to red, blue and orange, respectively.
The red, blue and orange routes will depart Wabash at 6:45 a.m. They will return to bus station at 7:25 a.m. and switch back to the green, gold and black routes.
Buses will continue to alternate for the remainder of the day and finish service at 6:40 p.m.
The combination is a preview to what's to come later this summer. The city announced in May that starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, Go COMO will combine black with orange, gold with blue, and red with green due to the shortage of drivers. The city estimates wait times will increase for some riders.