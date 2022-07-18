COLUMBIA- Go COMO transit will provide service to 10 new bus stops on the gold route, giving riders increased access to Columbia.
The gold route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station and travels west along the Worley Street corridor.
The route will now be expanded to head north toward Parkade Plaza, according to a press release. The improved route will have two new stops along North Garth Avenue, four new stops on the Business Loop and four on West Sexton Road.
John Ogen, the Public Information Specialist for Public Works city of Columbia said adding these stops will be beneficial for accessing more of the city, specifically Parkade Plaza.
"There's a lot of social services, there's grocery stores and the future food bank location, there's education opportunities with MACC," Ogen said. "So we're seeing a lot of services that we can handle with just one stop."
Another stop being added is near the Oak Towers Apartments. Ogen is expecting a large volume of people who will benefit from the new stops.
Jason Baucom, a city bus rider, is excited for the new stops so he can access the town in a more timely manner.
"It'll be more beneficial to a lot of people that are here in Columbia," Baucom said. "The routes...I mean, they've helped me all the way through the winter."
Baucom said the thing he thinks still needs improvement is the accessibility for those who have certain limitations.
"There's a couple sides I'd like to see have more resources," Baucom said. "Handicapped people will probably have a harder time getting around."
The stops will officially be added Aug. 1.