COLUMBIA − Invasive plant removal can be a laborious and expensive chore. Bush Honeysuckles and Autumn Olive are two of Missouri's most common and stubborn eye-sores that can damage native growing plants.
Some of the most practiced ways to remove the invaders is with herbicides, cutting, mowing, digging, burning or pulling by hand. The longer the plants are left to grow, the more problematic they become. Brush can grow tall and thick and could require more heavy-duty removal services.
A more natural solution to control invasive plants in mid-Missouri is goats, which eat brush and weeds. The animals can also stand on their hind legs to reach and pull down higher branches. They can also fit through smaller openings to get in hard-to-access areas covered in plants, as well as reach rougher terrains.
Goats on the Go is a service across the country where a herd can be hired to graze and eliminate unwanted vegetation. Mid-Missouri's affiliate, "Goats on the Go Mid-MO" uses goats on invasive plants in Boone, Callaway and Cole counties. Glenda and Jeff DeShon and their goats are in their fifth year serving mid-Missouri.
"Goats are a good, economical, environmentally friendly way to fight this battle," Glenda DeShon said. "So if a person doesn't want to use chemical, this is an alternative. It's also an alternative to labor goats to go where lots of times people cannot go - on slopes, that kind of thing. Goats are light-footed so they're not eroding the land."
After a visit to the property site, the Deshons can determine the price for grazing, usually charged by the acre. Location, density of vegetation and terrain can be factors that can change the price.
To start the job, goats are placed within electric fencing and eat brush in sections. The goats can eat down an acre in around 5 to 7 days and then are moved into the next. About 35 to 40 goats are used.
One farmer in Columbia has been using the DeShon herd for many years to maintain his property. Mike Trial's "Juglans Nigra Enterprises" black walnut tree farm has been growing trees for over 50 years.
Trial uses goats to keep invasive plants to a minimum on his 180-acre farm, to avoid overgrowth.
"They'll soon take over acre after acre, and they grow so big, that it becomes impassable," Trial said. "You got to grind it off with heavy equipment. So your best bet is keep them suppressed. Don't ever let them grow up real big."
Trial has almost completely eliminated his use of herbicides since switching to target grazing with the goats.
"So I want to minimize my herbicide use, which is an advantage that goats have," he said. "Because if you're trying to suppress competition with the trees, which is grass and invasives, you've really kind of got three choices, mowers, goats, or spray herbicides."
When the goats clean brush, they don't eat the entirety of the plants.
"They browse the leaves off. And if you continually, if you keep the plant from leafing, year after year, ultimately, the root will die," Trial said. "So the goats, they won't eat the stalks. But just eating the leaves off over and over, will eventually kill the plant."
Trial said he's pleased with the goats and that they're doing "just fine."