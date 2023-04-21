COLUMBIA - The GoComo bus service combined routes Friday due to a driver shortage.
"We've had isolated incidents where we've had to combine routes for certain periods of the day, but this is the first time in recent memory that we did this for the entire day," said John Ogan, the Public Information Specialist for Columbia Public Works.
The GoComo division of Columbia Public Works combined the six routes to be driven by three buses. The route combined Black and Orange, Green and Red, and Blue and Gold. The drivers leave the Wabash Bus Station and complete one route before stopping back by the station to complete the other route.
Ogan acknowledged that changes like these can cause an inconvenience to riders.
"If you had an appointment at a certain hour, you might be forced to take a bus that's earlier than you'd like it to be, forcing you to wait around...," Ogan said.
Ogan attributed the issue to a bus driver shortage that's happening nationwide. In Columbia, operations demand for 45 active bus drivers, but the department is 11 short. Ogan said these situations can happen at a moment's notice, and it's hard to predict if another one would happen.
"It could have to do with drivers being out ill that day, or any number of unpredictable reasons," Ogan said.
The division knew of the impending shortage Thursday. Once a determination was made to combine the routes, it sent a press release and posted to social media and the GoComo app.
"No one wants to see route combining, not us and not our riders," Ogan said. "We know folks are going to be displeased by it, but it's not something we want to do, but something we had no choice in doing ... We apologize deeply for that inconvenience."
Ogan praised bus operators, who work mandatory overtime to keep the service going.
"It's because of their dedication that we don't have to do this every day like we thought we might," Ogan said.
For alerts about any future changes to routes, riders can subscribe to the GoComo text subscription service, download the GoComo app or find information from the organization on social media platforms.
PublicWorks also provides free CDL training for interested drivers and other positions that don't require a special license.
"We're doing our best to retain the employees that we have and hire new ones," Ogan said.
The bus service will resume normal operations Saturday.