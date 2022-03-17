COLUMBIA - The pandemic has caused immense shortages in bus drivers for the city of Columbia's public transit service, GoComo.
"Ideally, we like to have 47 drivers - that's both full time and part time," John Ogan, Columbia Public Works spokesperson, said. "We are down from that ideal number, about 18 drivers, so we have 29 at this time."
Ogan said this has caused existing drivers to have to do mandatory overtime hours, causing a strain on the operators.
Currently the city is down by 11 full-time and seven part-time drivers. This represents nearly 40% of its operating staff for GoComo.
"One of the reasons that we've had this driver shortage is that the application process can take a long time when you apply," Ogan said. "You have to submit to a physical, a background check and a drug screening. Some of those background checks can take a lot of time for us to get the answer back because perhaps they work for a company that no longer exists or one that's slow to respond."
Other municipalities are also facing these shortages, including different areas in St. Louis.
There are requirements to become a bus driver, including:
- Commercial driver's license (CDL)
- Air brake requirement
- Passenger endorsement
"Not everybody can drive a 35-foot bus," Ogan said. "It's a unique set of skills and you have to have certain requirements. But we're willing to work with the right person, even if they've never driven a bus before and get them what they need to begin."
As of now, no routes are expected to be cut. There are enough drivers to continue the current routes that are being used.
"It's been a major stress on our drivers," Regina Morgan, safety supervisor for city of Columbia transit, said. "We have a lot that stay late. They come in, some work till midnight for our campus routes. They come in, they work hard, it's quite a strain."
Morgan has been working for the bus station for six years in a variety of positions: driving the buses, doing paratransit, dispatching and training other drivers.
"Some may not know that we do train for Class B CDL. It is paid training," Morgan said. "We do offer benefits. There's a lot of perks to working here and would be nice to get some new people in."
The buses are free to ride within Columbia until September of this year.
If you are looking to apply, visit the city's website. There is also an app to download for updates on bus routes.