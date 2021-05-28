COLUMBIA – Students, staff and families joined together at Cosmo Park to celebrate the commencement of 34 graduates from the MERS Goodwill Columbia Excel Center.
"I feel really best and overjoyed," said graduate Jimmy Hayes. "It's a wonderful feeling because by having your education you have better opportunities and more doors will open up for you."
The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at Burford Shelter in Cosmo Park.
Mike Reynolds, director of the Columbia Excel Center, said "its an opportunity that some adults never had."
The graduates and staff were joined by Rep. Sara Walsh, Rep. Chuck Basye, Rep. Travis Fitzwater and Rep. Ed Lewis.
In addition, representatives from Columbia Publics Schools, Moberly Area Community College, Central Methodist University, University of Missouri and Columbia College were also in attendance.
Graduations also happened at the other three Excel Centers located in Springfield, St. Louis, and Poplar.
Including todays graduates, the Metropolitan Employment and Rehabilitation Service (MERS) Goodwill has given 483 students the opportunity to earn an actual high school diploma from the Goodwill Excel Centers in Missouri.
The Goodwill Excel Center in Columbia opened in late Fall of 2019. Their mission is to provide a free high school education that gives adults the opportunity to earn a high school diploma.
All teachers are certified by the Missouri Department of Secondary Education and most are retired teachers.
"I'm excited to say that a bulk of these students today that we're recognizing are moving on through higher ed or they're into a program that will help them get a better career and a better job," said Reynolds.
MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries is a non-profit organization whose mission is "changing lives through the power of work."
While earning their diploma, students earn college credits and a variety of industry-recognized certifications to increase their earning potential.
The profit annually serves more than 11,000 individuals operating from 42 locations serving 93 counties in the bi-state area.
Due to the pandemic, each location has been teaching online classes but have been open to students and faculty for tutoring and help with technological issues.
The centers provides flexible class times to accommodate work schedules and offer a drop-in childcare center free for students attending class.