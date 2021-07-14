COLUMBIA - One organization in Columbia is helping people find careers during a time where many sectors of business are low on employees.
The Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia is a free public high school for adults that will help people get educated and find a job.
People that participate in the center's programs have the opportunity to earn their high school diplomas and work certifications in the field of their choosing.
One teacher says most of the people who receive their high school diploma through the program go on to further their education in college or get certifications to earn a job in a career field of their choice.
"We are at about 75% people going on for certifications and or college," Abby Courtney said. "And I think our employment numbers are up to about 84%, which is really good."
During the pandemic, they had to pivot to online classes. Courtney said she has noticed an uptick in applicants since things began opening back up, especially since they are offering in-person classes again.
"Because you know, some people, some adults just aren't well suited for online work and they say, 'I don't even know what Google Classroom is,'" Courtney said. "So now we have an influx coming in, but now that we're going to be mostly in person, and we will be able to work face-to-face with people to really determine the best next course of action."
The program is completely free and offers its participants flexible class schedules, a child-care facility and transportation assistance. Anyone over 21 can enroll.
Business sectors that are low on workers are factories, warehouses and healthcare. The Goodwill Excel Center offers many different programs and classes to help fill positions in these areas of need.
Some of these include certification classes for people who want to be an EMT or a certified production technician.
One student, Lawanna Rothman, said she is trying to recruit more people to try to get their diplomas and take classes because it has put her on a better path.
"I've been trying to help get more students in here, because a lot of people do need their high school diplomas," Rothman said. "It's a great benefit for everybody and I think it's awesome that you don't have to pay for it, either. They help you every way possible."
For more information on how to register, visit the center's website.