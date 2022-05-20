COLUMBIA — Forty graduating students from the Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia will receive their diplomas in a commencement ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony will take place in Launer Auditorium at Columbia College and will begin at 6 p.m.
“We are so proud of our Goodwill Excel Center students for making the choice to further their education, getting their high school diplomas and making it to the finish line,” Mark Arens, president and CEO of MERS Goodwill, said.
According to a news release, this ceremony will combine term 5 of the 2020-2021 school year along with terms from this 2021-2022 school year after previously scheduled ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19.
“We know that this was no easy feat, and we look forward to celebrating all the accomplishments our graduates will achieve in the future,” Arens said.
The Columbia center will join other ceremonies from Excel Centers in Poplar Bluff, St. Louis and Springfield, for a combined total of 144 graduating students.
The Goodwill Excel centers, an accredited, tuition-free high school operated by MERS Goodwill of Missouri, are dedicated to helping community members gain the education and experience necessary to obtain and maintain stable employment and careers through increased earning potential.
According to its website, the Excel Center is open year-round and operates with five terms per year, each lasting 8 to 9 weeks.