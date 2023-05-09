Goose picks Trops parking lot as nesting spot

COLUMBIA − A mother goose has chosen to nest outside the patio of Tropical Liqueurs in south Columbia.
It may not be the "Grey Goose" you expect to find at the frozen-cocktail bar.
Trops posted on Facebook Monday with news of the mother goose and asked customers to be patient as she lays her eggs right outside its patio.
"Please do not disturb her, hopefully her eggs will hatch soon and they will be on their way," Trops wrote.
Allison, an assistant manager at Trops south, said the owner of the bar discovered the nest on April 17 and assumed it had been there for a few days
At least three to eight eggs will hatch roughly 25 to 28 days from when the mother goose began incubating, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The nest is on the north side of the building, in front of two parking spaces. Trops has traffic cones in the spaces and signs posted, so customers know not to disturb the goose. Trops also told KOMU 8 they have a Ring camera set up.
Trops' Facebook post has hundreds of likes and nearly 100 shares.
Commenters asked if a special drink would be made in honor of the mother goose and her goslings. Allison said they're thinking of temporarily renaming the "Silver Bullet" drink, which contains 190 proof grain alcohol, lemonade and sprite, to "Silver Goose."