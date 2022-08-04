JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson addressed the issue of drought Thursday at the first meeting for the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee.
Even with the recent rainfall, parts of mid-Missouri are in a moderate to severe drought. Drought conditions are even worse in the southeast part of the state.
79% of the Missouri River Basin is in a drought, with 18% in an extreme drought. This is causing stress on farmers, particularly in southern parts of the state.
Ben Travlos, the Director of State and Local Legislative Affairs for Missouri Farm Bureau, said farmers in Missouri are struggling this year.
"There's a lot of places in the state of Missouri where farmers and ranchers are really hurting," Travlos said. "Second cuttings of hay may not even be an option this year."
Travlos said some farmers are even starting to look at selling their cattle and hogs because of the lack of hay.
Currently, hay is going for $100 a bale, which the farm bureau said is extremely expensive. However, Missouri farmers are trying to stay hopeful in challenging times.
"Farmers and ranchers are resilient," Travlos said. "So they will find a way to navigate these waters."
Gov. Parson said there is no overnight fix for the issue of drought.
"There's not a short-time fix," Parson said. "We've just got to be able to do everything we can to help them get through this tough time on whether it's a flood or whether it's a drought."
Gov. Parson also said this will not be the last time Missouri farmers will see this issue.
"This is not the first time we've had to go through this and won't be the last," Parson said. "We've just got to be able to help people pick up the pieces as best we can."