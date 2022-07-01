JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced updates are now available on the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) website.
The website originally went live in mid-May. The updates include the addition of several new grant programs that were signed into law by Governor Parson yesterday as well as a detailed overview of all planned uses of ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds as provided for in HB 3020.
At the time of the website’s launch in May 2022, the only grant programs that were accepting applications were water, wastewater, storm-water, and lead service line inventory grant programs. Several additional grant programs are set to start accepting applications in the coming weeks. The remaining grant programs will begin accepting applications over the next couple of months.
With the Governor’s signing of HB 3020, five new grant programs that were added by the General Assembly have also been added to the website, including: grants to port authorities, local county law enforcement and county prosecutors, to innovative projects to promote agriculture in urban/suburban communities, Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority bio-fuel grants, and county jail improvement grants.
Additional information on these grant programs, including application time frames, will added to the website in the coming weeks as program details are developed.
"These grants have the potential to set our people, infrastructure, and workforce development up for the future," said Parson. "People will be able to follow along throughout the process by accessing our website, which is a transparent one-stop shop to view our spending efforts and ensure these funds are being used most appropriately.”
ARPA and associated federal regulations outline specific categories of allowable spending for the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The eligible categories of spending include projects or programs that support public health expenditures; address negative economic impacts caused by COVID-19; replace lost public sector revenue or invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
ARPA includes funding for states and local governments to mitigate the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Missouri was allocated approximately $2.7 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds under ARPA. Under federal law, all ARPA funded programs and grants must be allocated by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026.