JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed 8 pieces of legislation into law. He is also set to give a press conference from the Capitol to discuss his future plans for legislation.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Parson signed Senate bill 672 that extends the sunset on the Fast Track workforce incentive program.
"This program is heavily used by women, first-generation college students, and individuals seeking health care related careers, and we are grateful to the General Assembly for recognizing the importance of maintaining this program," said Parson.
Senate bill 672 helps incentivize economic development in landlocked communities by creating targeted enhancement zone. It also creates a joint committee on rural economic development.
"We are proud that our Fast Track program has been extended to continue providing adults with opportunities to learn new skills and develop their career potential," said Parson.
Gov. Parson also signed HB 2400, SB 775, SB 683, and SB 681.
House bill 2400 modifies provisions related to business entities. It allows taxpayers to remove state and local taxes they have paid from the calculation of their federal tax liability, aligning Missouri tax law with the changes that were made in the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It makes changes to the Missouri One Start Program to help retain in Missouri. It also expands retirement opportunities and benefit plan options. Lastly, it revises a tax credit program to incentivize research and development by Missouri businesses.
Senate bill 775 makes changes to judicial proceedings. It protects the identity of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in court proceedings and records, modifies the Sexual Assault Survivor's Bill of Rights. It also strengthens protections against sexual exploitation of minors.
Senate bill 683 modifies provisions relating to child care. It exempts certain day camps and summer camps for school age children from child care licensing requirements and expands child care licensing capacity for licensed family child care homes. It creates a new prison nursery program that will allow eligible pregnant offenders to keep their baby with them for up to 18 months while in custody.
Senate bill 681 modifies provisions relating to education. It allows schools to apply a waiver of certain statutory requirements for the purpose of improving student post-secondary readiness, increasing teacher pay, or improving teacher recruitment and professional development. It also expands opportunities for substitute teacher certification and creates a reading intervention program to ensure students do not fall behind on reading. It also requires schools to post suicide lifeline information on student identification cards for students in seventh grade or above.
During signing ceremonies at the State Capitol, Governor Parson also signed HB 2485, HB 1738, and HB 2627.