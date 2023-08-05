JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson enacted the Missouri State Emergency Operation Plan Saturday following tornadoes and flooding over the past week.
According to the State Emergency Management Agency, the plan is meant to connect local communities with state resources during and after natural disasters.
In the announcement, officials cited the recent tornadoes that hit Ray, Saline and Knox county on Friday. The Knox county tornado, rated as an EF-2 tornado, damaged 35 homes and displaced 16 people in the Baring area, according to the Governor's Office. Severe flooding also hit the Kirksville area overnight. overnight in the Kirksville area.
In a statement Gov. Parson said strained local resources amid the severe weather were the reason for the order.
"This ongoing weather system has also strained resources as first responders and public works crews continue to respond," Pason said. "We want to ensure that all necessary state resources are available as damaging weather continues to threaten Missouri communities."
He also thanked local first responders and volunteers for their work protecting and cleaning up their communities.
Executive Order 23-08 will expire on Sept. 5, 2023, unless the governor ends it early or extends the order.
