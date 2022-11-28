Gov. Parson extends drought alert until March

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson extended Missouri’s drought alert Monday until March 1, 2023, to address issues outlined by the state’s Drought Assessment Committee.
Right now 87% of Missouri continues to face abnormally dry conditions, with many counties still experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought, the Governor's office said.
This winter, drought conditions are not expected to improve.
“It will take a lot of precipitation to help Missouri recover from the current water deficit,” Gov. Parson said. “Water for livestock is just as important in the winter as it is the summer, and we want to ensure resources are available to our farmers and ranchers that may need them. Additionally, with navigational challenges forming on Missouri's rivers affecting barge traffic, extending our Executive Order is necessary to support continued mitigation efforts.”
Gov. Parson first issued an executive order in July, declaring a drought alert for 53 counties hardest hi.
In response to Gov. Parson’s initial executive order, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources activated the Drought Assessment Committee, a workgroup set up to assess drought levels and work with impact teams on response and recovery recommendations, according to a press release.
The July executive order was set to expire on Dec. 1. The Governor's office said extending it will allow the Drought Assessment Committee and associated impact teams to continue supporting affected communities and continue to expand the state’s capabilities to respond to and lessen the impacts of future droughts.
Citizens can submit information about local drought conditions at Condition Monitoring Observer Reports.
For more information about Missouri’s drought conditions or the Drought Assessment Committee, visit dnr.mo.gov/drought.