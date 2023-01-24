JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday, extending the amount of time that Gygr-Gas liquefied petroleum gas containers can be filled by other Missouri propane companies.
The original executive order was set to expire Jan. 31. It will now expire on Feb. 28, unless it is extended or terminated earlier.
Gygr-Gas, a Cooper County business, ceased operations in December. The stop left thousands of Missourians across 42 counties without propane service. The Missouri Attorney General's Office also has taken legal action against the company.
Parson's executive order also activates the Missouri National Guard to help local authorities respond to winter weather that is forecasted to begin across Missouri Tuesday night.
"As always, we pray for the best but want to be prepared for the worst," Gov. Parson said. "While we hope Missourians will see little disruption due to forecasted winter weather, state government and the Missouri National Guard will be on alert to assist with response efforts if the need arises. Roadways could become increasingly hazardous, and we want to urge Missourians to be prepared and avoid traveling in poor conditions."
Missourians aggrieved by Gygr-Gas’s alleged actions are urged to contact the Attorney General's Office at 800-392-8222, or submit a complaint online.