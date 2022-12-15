JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the signing of executive order 22-08 which waives a state statute and allows other registered Missouri petroleum gas companies to fill Gygr-Gas containers.

"State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company, and while that state law is important for safety standards, this is a unique situation that requires immediate action," Gov. Parson said in a news release Thursday.

This comes after KOMU 8 reported that two Gygr-Gas employees said the business is no longer serving its customers. Many customers have been left with low and or empty tanks, as Gygr-Gas has been unresponsive to customers for months.

According to the employees, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business.

The executive order allows other registered entities to fill Gyrg-Gas propane tanks. It does not apply to liquefied petroleum gas contained currently serviced by any other company, Parson's office said.

Parson also said the Missouri Propane Safety Commission has been following the Gygr-Gas developments and "may move to suspend the company's registration."

The Governor's Office sent a list of propane service providers in the area, which includes but is not limited to MFA, Ballenger and Amerigas.

This story is developing and will be updated.